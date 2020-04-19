Covid-19 Lockdown: Royalhouse Chapel Donate Food Items To Chorkor, Sukura And Others

Royalhouse Chapel International with its social intervention programme has embarked on series of donations in the midst of the covid-19 partial lockdown.

Having reached out to some senior citizens barely a week ago, the church continues to send support to help ease the worries of the poor and underprivileged in these hard times.

The Church, led by Rev Mrs Rita Korankye-Ankrah reached out to the people of Mallam, Chorkor, Sukura, Kokrobite and Dansoman with food items as well as cash support.

Beneficiaries couldn't hide their joy and happiness for the support from the church as they took turn to shower praises on the church and it's delegation for remembering them in these trying times.

The team also stopped at various security checkpoints to gift security personnel with food and other essentials as they enforce the government directive on the social gathering and the lockdown.

Watch Video Below:

