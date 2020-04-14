Bryan Acheampong On COVID-19: “Giving Is Humanity”

The Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong has donated GHS 821,000 to 7 constituencies and health facilities in the Eastern Region.

Making the donation at the Rock City Hotel in Nkwatia Kwahu, the lawmaker underscored that the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is a global one, which needed all hands on deck. He emphasized that “giving to those in need is not charity, it's humanity”.

The donation which included 107,000 pieces of Hand Sanitizers at the tune of GHS481,000.00; an amount of GHS20,000.00 to each of the 7 beneficiary district hospitals and a sum of GHS200,000.00 as a regional Contingency Fund for other hospitals in the region.

The constituencies that benefited from the gesture were Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, and Abirem. The rest are Mpraeso, Nkawkaw, Abetifi and Suhum. Mr. Acheampong indicated that this is to support the constituencies in the fight against the pandemic. Each constituency received 15,000 Hand Sanitizers.

The New Abirem Government Hospital, Atibie Government Hospital, Suhum Government Hospital, Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital, Donkorkrom Presby Hospital, Afram Plains South District Clinics and Kwahu East District Clinics received an amount of GHS20,000.00 each for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).

The Abetifi MP also set up a GHS200,000.00 Regional Contingency Fund to support the remaining hospitals and health centers across the region.

Receiving the items at the Rock City Hotel in Nkwatia in the Kwahu East district, the elated constituency representatives and officials of the health facilities thanked Hon. Bryan Acheampong for the gesture.

The energetic Minister of State took the opportunity to thank the frontline health workers for their hard work during this pandemic.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 566. This comes after the Ghana Health Service confirmed 158 new cases.