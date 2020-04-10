Covid-19: 19-Year-Old Boy Dies At Walewale

A 19-year-old boy has reportedly died from Coronavirus at Walewale in the North East Region.

The deceased who had been an asthmatic patient for the past five years was said to have been rushed to the hospital with his parents’ thinking he was suffering from asthma.

Health personnel attending to him after seeing signs of Coronavirus requested a test to be conducted on him. Unfortunately, he died four hours later even before the result of the test run at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) came in.

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo who confirmed the news in an interview with Joy FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com stated that contact tracing to identify persons who might have come into contact with the diseased has already started.

The MCE was, however, unable to say if the deceased had travel history.

As of 09 April 2020, 22:00 HRS, Ghana has recorded a total of 378 coronavirus cases. A total of 37,405 samples (from routine and enhanced surveillance) have been collected.

Out of these, 14,611 have been tested with 378 being positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of the 378 positive cases is as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 366 cases have been categorized as mild to moderate disease on treatment, two (2) cases are currently on ventilators and six (6) have died.

