COVID-19: Ridge Hospital Doctor Tests Positive

A specialist doctor at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as the Ridge Hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The affected doctor returned to Ghana from South Africa where he attended a medical conference. This makes the case an imported one.

He is now under self-quarantine as a result.

A release from the Ridge Hospital mentioned that the confirmation of the virus came after the doctor underwent a 14-day self-mandatory quarantine.

The doctor is also said to be “doing well”.

“A Specialist doctor with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge is under self-quarantine after returning into the country from South Africa prior to the partial lockdown. The doctor who left Ghana to attend a medical conference has tested positive for COVID19. This came to the fore after he had undergone the two weeks of mandatory self-quarantine. The COVID19 team has since been taking care of him at the self-quarantine center and he is currently doing well,” hospital authorities said.

“Management wants to state categorically that the case was not locally transmitted but rather imported from the South”, they added.

Meanwhile, management of the hospital says no other frontline has currently tested positive as safety measures have been put in place to ensure that no staff member is affected.

