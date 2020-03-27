ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.03.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: IGP Withdraws Leaked Lockdown Plan

By News Desk
COVID-19: IGP Withdraws Leaked Lockdown Plan
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has withdrawn an order for the development of a deployment strategy of the lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi.

This is according to a police communique sighted by Citi News.

The communique said, “further directives on the contents will be issued in due course.”

An earlier document from the police sighted by Citi News indicated that police was putting a strategy in place for a lockdown.

They were to be supported by the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Bureau of National Investigation.

—Citinewsroom

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GHS Recalls Staff On Study Leave
2 hours ago

Nigeria struggles towards shutdown as virus fears grow
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line