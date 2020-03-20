Coronavirus: Goodwill Message From AdentaKumi

Listen to article

On behalf of myself and the AdentaKumi Campaign Team, I bring you greetings of communion interest.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the pandemic spread of the same into the shores of Ghana has become a nightmare if not a tragedy to us all.

Owing to the above and the aggressive threat it poses to us all, we deem it very necessary to encourage all constituents of the Adentan Constituency and Ghana at large to take personal responsibility for their health.

In times like this, we have no other business than that of taking full safety precautions and abiding by standard primary health practices such as the regular washing of hands under running water with alcohol contained soaps, use of detergents, avoiding overcrowded places including any public gathering, avoiding handshakes, etc.

Beyond the mouth rhetoric, we must all take action to reduce to the possible minimum the risk of the spread of this infectious and tragic virus.

I, together with my Team shall continue to stand with the people of Adentan Constituency in times of good and/or bad. We wish ourselves well and pray that the good Lord forever shields our going out and coming in.

God Save Adentan Constituency!

God Save Ghana!!

God Save Us All!!!