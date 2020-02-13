Chinese Grabbed For 'Killing' Chinese

The Ashanti Regional Immigration Command has finally arrested a Chinese national, Wei Yanwen, who was declared wanted by the Police for allegedly killing a compatriot at Asankragua in the Western Region.

The Ghana Immigration Service, in a statement, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at a hideout in Adiembra in the Ashanti Region through an intelligence-led operation.

The statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Immigration Service Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta noted that “two other accomplices of the suspect who are also Chinese nationals were picked up” by personnel of the Immigration Service and are in the custody of the Ashanti Regional Immigration Command.

The arrested persons will later be handed over to the Police for necessary actions to be taken against them.

Background

The Wassa area especially Asankragua and Wassa Akropong have in the last decade become a boiling spot for Chinese nationals due to the intense illegal small scale mining activities, popularly called galamsey.

Weeks ago, a Chinese national, Lee Buau Huan, was allegedly stabbed to death by his compatriot at Asankragua in the Western Region.

The suspect, Wei Yan Wen, who was on the run and is believed to be a friend of the deceased, supposedly stabbed him following a disagreement over a girlfriend.

The Public Relations Officer for the Western Regional Police Command, DSP Olivia Adiku confirming this to Citi News said the Asankragua Police have already commenced investigations into the killing and would provide additional details later.

---citinewsroom