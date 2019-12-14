NEIP To Create More Jobs For Ghanaian Youth

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Lawyer John Kumah has said his outfit is working to create more opportunities to provide sustainable jobs to the bulging youth population but the private sector must assist in creating more jobs under NEIP.

He pointed out that establishing a strong economy and generating improved living standards for the people of Ghana was the most important task he had had to accomplish as a President.

“I am confident that this Plan will be made to work to provide young people with what it promises. Young people, who take the risk of entrepreneurship, will find that they have support through the difficult, early stages,” Lawyer John Kumah told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He said the Plan was in fulfillment of his goal to build the most business-friendly economy in Africa, and create jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians.

According to Lawyer John Kumah, NIEP would establish a Youth Enterprise Fund which would be leveraged to attract private capital to fund start-up and also provide a ready market for the products and services of start-ups through the reservation of a percentage of the proposed 70% of local content public procurement contracts.

He indicated further that NEIP would implement a Buy-Local policy for ICT services from youth-owned businesses, as well as set up an Industrial Sub-Contracting Exchange to link large industries with small businesses and start-ups as a supply chain for goods and services.

The initiative- National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NIEP) is a multi-pronged approach aimed at creating a conducive and business-friendly environment to stimulate enterprise activities and provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses that would, in turn, generate employment for the teeming youth of Ghana.

By: KingdomfmOnline