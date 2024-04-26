National Banking College @30: It has equipped countless professionals to thrive in the financial sector — BoG

The National Banking College (NBC) has celebrated its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of providing financial sector capacity building in Ghana.

At the ceremony held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday, April 26, the institution's impact and achievements were lauded by Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Chair of the NBC Governing Council.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, Dr Addison acknowledged that through innovative programmes and strategic partnerships over the past 30 years, "NBC has equipped countless professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving financial services sector."

Established in 1994 under the Governorship of the late Dr. Godfred Agama, the NBC was founded with a mandate to provide education and training in banking operations and management.

Since then, it has lived up to this mandate, diversifying its offerings from just 69 programmes in 2018 to 165 currently, noted the BoG governor.

Participant numbers have also grown exponentially, from 2,828 banking professionals and others in 2018 to 5,751 today.

This, according to Dr. Addison, is a clear demonstration of the NBC fulfilling its mission of equipping the financial sector with skilled talent.

"NBC's commitment to excellence has earned it recognition as a leading institution in financial services education, with trained participants serving as pillars of expertise, integrity, and professionalism in the country’s financial sector," Dr Addison said in his speech.

He further noted that NBC remains committed to innovation and adapting its curriculum to address emerging needs in the financial industry landscape.

Going forward, NBC has a five-year strategic plan to guide it to 2026 and help it to produce many more generations of banking and finance experts to drive Ghana's economic growth.