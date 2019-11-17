The Bewitched Continent

This beautiful continent is sadly a concentration camp of bewitched souls

Its citizens, both young and old, are suffocating from a deadly stench of curses

Its towns and cities, evil gangs and the spiritual mafia have totally besieged

From north, west, south and east, its citizens are desperate and bitterly aggrieved

This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor

In this bewitched continent, it's hard, tough and rough for its own citizens to live

Those who try to make people feel relieved, will soon be called the deceased

If you seek to make the beauty of life to be cherished, your image will soon be tarnished

From one country to another, the common view is the picture of the masses oppressed

This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor

Its citizens are spiritually attacked, physically abused and emotionally depressed

In this bewitched continent, any light that seeks to shine, they quickly get it blurred

To think, its riches are unlimited but its people drown in poverty, it gets you disturbed

In this bewitched continent, suffering has survived, poverty has thrived and riches have died

This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor

In this bewitched continent, the souls of the living are mysteriously hacked

In this bewitched continent, exorcism of the spiritually bound is dramatically faked

In this bewitched continent, in poverty, shame and ridicule, the masses get aged

In this bewitched continent, the focussed, gifted and talented unfortunately gets cursed

This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor

In this bewitched continent, from every direction, even innocent people get misled

Those who seek to care and represent the oppressed, quickly gets misheard

In this bewitched continent, to live a better life, moving abroad is the option preferred

Because, in this continent, good life, for just the few, seems like it's permanently reserved

This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor

©Brian Kazungu, 13 November 2019