The Bewitched Continent

This beautiful continent is sadly a concentration camp of bewitched souls Its citizens, both young and old, are suffocating from a deadly stench of curses Its towns and cities, evil gangs and the spiritual mafia have totally besieged From north, west, south and east, its citizens are desperate and bitterly aggrieved This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
In this bewitched continent, it's hard, tough and rough for its own citizens to live Those who try to make people feel relieved, will soon be called the deceased If you seek to make the beauty of life to be cherished, your image will soon be tarnished From one country to another, the common view is the picture of the masses oppressed This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
Its citizens are spiritually attacked, physically abused and emotionally depressed In this bewitched continent, any light that seeks to shine, they quickly get it blurred To think, its riches are unlimited but its people drown in poverty, it gets you disturbed In this bewitched continent, suffering has survived, poverty has thrived and riches have died This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
In this bewitched continent, the souls of the living are mysteriously hacked In this bewitched continent, exorcism of the spiritually bound is dramatically faked In this bewitched continent, in poverty, shame and ridicule, the masses get aged In this bewitched continent, the focussed, gifted and talented unfortunately gets cursed This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor In this bewitched continent, from every direction, even innocent people get misled Those who seek to care and represent the oppressed, quickly gets misheard In this bewitched continent, to live a better life, moving abroad is the option preferred Because, in this continent, good life, for just the few, seems like it's permanently reserved This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
The Bewitched Continent
This beautiful continent is sadly a concentration camp of bewitched souls
Its citizens, both young and old, are suffocating from a deadly stench of curses
Its towns and cities, evil gangs and the spiritual mafia have totally besieged
From north, west, south and east, its citizens are desperate and bitterly aggrieved
This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
In this bewitched continent, it's hard, tough and rough for its own citizens to live
Those who try to make people feel relieved, will soon be called the deceased
If you seek to make the beauty of life to be cherished, your image will soon be tarnished
From one country to another, the common view is the picture of the masses oppressed
This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
Its citizens are spiritually attacked, physically abused and emotionally depressed
In this bewitched continent, any light that seeks to shine, they quickly get it blurred
To think, its riches are unlimited but its people drown in poverty, it gets you disturbed
In this bewitched continent, suffering has survived, poverty has thrived and riches have died
This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
In this bewitched continent, the souls of the living are mysteriously hacked
In this bewitched continent, exorcism of the spiritually bound is dramatically faked
In this bewitched continent, in poverty, shame and ridicule, the masses get aged
In this bewitched continent, the focussed, gifted and talented unfortunately gets cursed
This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
In this bewitched continent, from every direction, even innocent people get misled
Those who seek to care and represent the oppressed, quickly gets misheard
In this bewitched continent, to live a better life, moving abroad is the option preferred
Because, in this continent, good life, for just the few, seems like it's permanently reserved
This is a bewitched continent, its own people by its own people are made to be poor
©Brian Kazungu, 13 November 2019