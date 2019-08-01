GNACOPS boss angry; calls for arrest of fake public master trainers of standards-based curriculum

Executive Director for Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS), Mr. Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah has called on the public especially academic stakeholders to report any public master trainer extorting monies from private school teachers in the name of training them to fit into the new academic curriculum yet to be implemented on the 7th of September 2019.

Reports mixed with the passing air indicate that some government teachers who were trained as master trainers for the new academic curriculum have commenced 'influencing some private school teachers into their fold in order to take monies from them for the training'.

According to the Executive Director for GNACOPS, the ongoing canker strongly contradicts the road map agreed between them, leadership of Ministry of Education and its agency National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

He disclosed that per the content of the agreement, private schools has its own road map for the training of private teachers.

"Any master trainer of the public sector who shows up to train a private school teacher should not be allowed. Such people should be reported, arrested and dealt with according to the laws of the country", he announced.

He added that master trainers of public institutions were trained with the resources of the state and are therefore not suppose to raise a charge for any training. "It is against the laws of the state...This is the reason why the Ministry has called the private schools to train their own master trainers", he strongly noted.

He announced that as part of the drafted measures towards the training of private school teachers, 130 master trainers under the private sector have so far been trained for the various categories of the new curriculum and that they were inducted and confirmed last week Friday on 26th July, 2019 at Ghana Atomic Energy Commission by the Deputy Minister for Education Hon Yaw Adutwum.

According to him, the trainers will on Monday next week undergo a stimulation training to ascertain the level of their understanding on the new curriculum.

The trainers as disclosed by Mr. Enoch Gyetuah will as part of their line of action be authorized to train over 70,000 private school teachers at all the 98 selected training centres across the country within the month of August to 14th September 2019.

It emerged from the statement of the Executive Director of GNACOPS Mr. Enoch Gyetuah that Ashanti Region alone has been apportioned 20 training centres, Greater Accra 10, Bono East Region 7, Ahafo Region 5 among others.

He, however, pledged to ensure that all private schools are covered for the training.

Mr Enoch Gyetuah made the above indications on the sidelines during the holding of the 4th Graduation Ceremony of Doxa Royal School at Adum-Kumasi over the weekend.

In his statement during the occassion, he underlined that the new curriculum introduced by Ghana Education Service and the National Council for Curriculum Assessment will go a long way to improve the learning outcomes of the various basic schools in the country.

The new system, he noted will unlike the old one position students on a good academic level and that parents will be able to access the performance of their wards.

Source: Daniel Kaku