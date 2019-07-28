Aster RV Hospital Organizes Walkathon To Create Awareness On Hepatitis

Aster RV Hospital, as a part of Aster Volunteer program in association with the RV Dental Institute organized ‘Hepatitis Awareness Walk’ to mark World Hepatitis Day under the theme, “Invest in eliminating hepatitis”.

The walkathon was flagged of by Dr.Veerendra Sandur, Lead Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Aster RV Hospital.

About 300 participants were part of the walkathon which included students from RV Dental Institutions and employees from Aster RV Hospital in order to create awareness on hepatitis in and around the surroundings of JP Nagar, Bangalore. A talk on hepatitis by Dr. Veerendra Sandur was delivered to the participants gathered at the event.

Dr. Veerendra Sandur, Lead Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Aster RV Hospital said, “We are delighted to participate and join the walkathon for the noble endeavour. Hepatitis is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis, people living with hepatitis are lacking prevention, testing and treatment services. We wanted to educate and create awareness among people regarding the prevention of this dangerous disease.”

Participants were holding banners with slogans and other awareness material on hepatitis. Zumba, warm up session along with Physiotherapy session were conducted as a part of this initiative.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 25 hospitals, 116 clinics and 219 pharmacies. These are manned by our 18,700+ employees from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.