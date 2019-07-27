GRA Says No More Service Extension For Retired Staff

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has served notice to all its employees that it will no more extend the services of its officers who are due for retirement.

GRA says the move is part of processes to adopt a strategy aimed at its “transformation journey of effectively planning succession to ensure continuation of business and build a world class Authority”.

This comes days after workers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) protested a myriad of issues that they say are affecting their ability to perform their jobs creditably.

In a circular signed by the GRA’s Commissioner at the Support Services Division, the Authority indicated that its Human Resource Manager is ready to support managers to start thinking through succession planning for upcoming retirements.

“The leadership and managers of GRA, which encompasses all who manage Divisions, Departments and Units will have to start thinking through effective succession planning for upcoming retirement to ensure continuation business”, the circular noted.

It further added, “to facilitate this, with immediate effect, the Authority will no longer extend the services of officers who are due for retirement for the purpose of continuation of business, or for any other reason. Additionally, we are working on putting a transition strategy in place to support colleagues who are nearing retirement to plan ahead of their exit.”

GRA workers protest poor working conditions, unlawful transfers

The workers staged a staff durbar where they complained about interference in their work by some appointees of government among others.

The durbar staged by the Organized Labour of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was attended by staff of the revenue collecting agency who accuse some board members of setting up offices at the GRA and interfering in the day-to-day operations of the organisation.

The leadership of the organizers further stated that rampant transfer of staff of GRA is not doing the morale of the workforce any good calling for an end to these incessant staff reshuffling.

—citinewsroom