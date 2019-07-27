100-bed Capacity For Ga East Municipal Hospital To Be Completed End Of August —MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, has expressed satisfaction with the state of work on the 100-Bed Capacity Ga East Municipal Hospital at Atomic, Kwabenya.

This was made known when she, together with some officials from the Assembly and the Health Directorate, visited the facility.

The 100-Bed Capacity Ga East Municipal Hospital, situated at Atomic, Kwabenya, was originally proposed for Madina but due to unavailability of land, the project was moved to its current Atomic in the Ga East Municipality.

The hospital is a turnkey project under an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) arrangement where EUROGET was to fund and construct the entire project and upon completion, hand over to the Government of Ghana which will then begin to service the loan (funds for the project).

The state-of-the-art hospital comprises various blocks such as Administration, Outpatient, Pharmacy, Medical Service, Physiotherapy, Mother Housing, Mortuary, Laboratory & Radiology, Emergency & Casualty, Surgical Suite, Inpatient Wards 36 & 40, and OBS.

Others are Kitchen, Laundry, Outdoor Cooking, Maintenance Department, Main Stores, Power House, Sewage treatment, Water treatment and Ambulance Station as well as Staff Housing facilities for Doctors and others.

Actual construction works began during Ex-President Mahama's administration in 2015 and continued by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he assumed power in 2017.

With about 97 percent work done, the Municipal Hospital will soon be commissioned by the President for use.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Hon. Archibold Cobbina, Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum and Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Joshua Adams Asihene, on Wednesday, 17th July, 2019 following an earlier one also this year in May and last year, 2018, making it her third inspection visit since she took office in May, 2017.

The Hon. MCE and her entourage were welcomed to the facility by the Resident Engineer for EUROGET, Amer Farouk, who briefed her on the progress of work.

Mr. Amer Farouk conducted the Hon. MCE and her entourage around the hospital to inspect the various components and ongoing works.

After the inspection, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, in an interview with GEMANEWS, said she was satisfied with the progress of work, which according to the contractor was now about 97 percent completed, and expressed optimism about the completion date given by the contractor.

"The last time we came here it was at 90 percent completion stage. Now going through the facility, there is a lot of improvement. We've encouraged them, they're doing very good work", she noted.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah hinted that the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is soon expected to pay a working visit to the municipality and inspect the facility and, at a later date, commission it for use.

"Very soon they're going to hand over the facility to the government so we have to be on them to expedite the work. From their (contractor) end, they are saying we should give them up to the end of August", the Hon. MCE disclosed.

She said the hospital would tremendously improve health care delivery in the municipality and become the referral point to service other health facilities within the municipality and adjourning municipalities.

"Looking at the size and the facilities here, it is going to serve not only Ga East but the whole Region and beyond. They have specialized areas like Gyaenacology, Dental Department, Pediatric, and a whole lot of other departments and even a Mortuary, the Hon. MCE explained.

She urged them to ensure that all the challenges identified during the inspection exercise are fixed on time to allow for a smooth take over.

The Resident Engineer, Amer Farouk, expressed joy at the visit of the Hon. MCE and her team and promised they will quicken up work to ensure they finish within the August 31st deadline while producing quality work.

He disclosed that his outfit will train the personnel who will operate the various equipments before they officially handover the facility to the Government of Ghana.

Other officials who accompanied the Hon. MCE on the inspection tour included the Director of Physical Planning Department, Mrs Jean Arthur Williams, Municipal Urban Roads Engineer (MURE), Aboagye Forster, Municipal Works Engineer (MWE), Peter Bah-Lano, Municipal Chief Guard (MCG), Ex WO1 Yaw Adu Agyei, Former Women's Organizer of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency NPP, Mrs Linda Asante, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman and George Solomon Obeng of the Municipal Health Directorate.