Scandal-Free Journey of a clean-slated Akosua Frema Osei Opare – Chief of Staff

“Please help me thank the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for believing in and making me the first female Chief of Staff in the history of our great country,” she said, amidst deafening applause and an overflow of love and reverence. Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare’s unrivalled, scandal-free journey was read out to the public by witness after witness as she was crowned African Model Woman of the Year.

In local Ga Parlance, you could hear a jaw-dropping “qweeeeeer”! In Twi, I discerned that familiar “h33333333333h!” In Hausa, I smiled at the glory given to ALLAH in the statement, “Mashallah, ALLAH ya kara mata lafia!” In my ecstasy, I shouted out aloud, “Mmo, woay3 ade3!” For those who tried to make hell of her life due to jealousy and a vampirical wish to occupy her position, I think it is about time they take to their one corner and pray for forgiveness. Let them go and sin no more!

Even though she carries no grudge in her heart for anybody, it should be understood that under her tough skin and loving soul, she is of flesh and blood that pain when her humble disposition is violated by perjury, diabolism, and chicanery, especially coming from people who are supposed to know better and protect the government of Nana Akufo-Addo.

So in her years of active public service, she committed no scandal. As a politician she was responsible for the passage of three important bills, one of which is the disability act, if well implemented will help the disabled and handicapped! In the years preceding her squeaky clean political career, she was the Country Director for Action Aid Ghana where she supported Ghanaians to the fullest. Feminism has always been an agenda for her, albeit not the extremist kind that is vile and contemptuous of social cohesion. She hired into Action Aid the first woman accountant, and a bouquet of others, too.

So, the visionary Akufo-Addo knew who he was appointing as Chief of Staff for his government. The clean slate and impeccable record of Auntie Frema, as many affectionately call her, make her a living legend worth emulating. I have always stated how strong-willed she is, and true to my conviction, yesterday’s adulation as African Model Woman of the Year by the ExLA Group brought forth testimony after testimony of her exemplary African traits that are a true representation of the Ghanaian knit and fabric.

Oh how I wish my Ghanaian brothers and sisters would realise the great honour in belonging to this great nation. How I wish they would eschew the extremism in insults and derogatory lifestyle unbecoming of the very origin of Ghana! If only women would also understand that they can be their own enemy, dancing to the tunes of rabid chauvinists in the journalism industry as they implement unnationalistic agendae and gimmicks as that we saw with Miss Rahinatu of Adom FM. Nobody should fall victim to use and abuse, especially women, who have perfect examples in people like the Honourable Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, and others. As she never relented in her upward journey to the pinnacle that she is at now, Auntie Frema encourages every young lady to follow suit. We have many female politicians who have made it to the top by virtue of their inherent stoicism. One was the daughter of a charcoal seller. She sprouted from the midst of charcoal to become a Star. One also sold kenkey at “sakasaka” in Tamale when her father was transferred to as a civil servant. I do not have permission to mention their names, but the struggles were real and same is applicable today and will be tomorrow. Such is life! It is what you make of it!

Bravo ladies! I want to take this opportunity to also bring to light the former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Miss Hanna Tetteh, who, like her female compatriots in our society, has a relatively clean record, too. At the University of Ghana, Legon, where I first met her in 1987, she was a role model to the young and old. A very eloquent and true lady! I am not doing politics in this article, and even if I were, the truth stands thus far. How I wish she would apostatise to the NPP, a journey of being born again!

By Fadi Dabbousi