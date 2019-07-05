Court discharges ModernGhana journos, Peace FM editor

Lawyer for Emmanuel Adjarfo, Samson Lardi Anyenini (right), says this confirms his position that his client had not committed any crime.

Justice Afia Asare Botwe discharged the three journalists striking out the case as withdrawn.

Lawyer for Emmanuel Adjarfo, Samson Lardi Anyenini says this confirms his position that his client had not committed any crime.

“As they claim, they will go and prepare and come back, if they ever come back we will still be here. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the inhumane treatment, injustice and persecution for parochial interest will not happen.

“This is the Republic that our fore father’s fought with their blood and toil, our generation must stand up to be counted that the processes of the court and the powers of the state will not be used by certain individuals for their own parochial interest,” the lawyer said.

