Protests In Paris - Predominantly West African Migrants Occupied The Hall Of Fame "Panthéon"

Hundreds of migrants, mostly from West Africa, occupied the National Hall of Fame Panthéon in Paris. They demonstrated for residence permit, working permit and better living conditions. However, there were riots.

The migrants occupied the Parisian Pantheon on Friday

They demanded residence permit, working permit in France, adequate housing and a meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, as the aid organization "La Chapelle Debout" announced. For tourists, the Hall of Fame was temporarily closed.

Video clips distributed on the Internet show how around 700 people in the Panthéon are swirling papers and "Gilets noirs!" (Black west) chant, the name of a charity that works for homeless refugees. Riot police were also visible, but they did not intervene. After several hours, the migrants were brought outside through a back door without incident. In the open air, they continued their protests. The police used tear gas against some demonstrators. Several people had to be treated by emergency services.

In conservative politicians, the action met with sharp criticism

The deputy, Eric Ciotti called the action on Twitter "scandalous" and called for the immediate deportation of the majority African migrants. He accused them of a "desecration" of the domed building in which the country honors its national heroes since the French Revolution.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)