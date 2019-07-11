Daughters of Glorious Jesus Arrives Glorious 30 US/Canada Tour

A year ago, they toured the US with; "Back to Back" Tour, non stop live performances and shook the Ghanaian communities with their uplifting songs and Melodies. They are famously known simply as Monica, Cynthia and Edna with the legendary Gospel music Supergroup; Daughters of Glorious Jesus under Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries.

According to 3G Media, US Based Media, Publishing and Entertainment Company, the three wonderful and talented ladies have been the most consistent and longest group in the industry in three decades.

They are celebrating their 30 years in the industry dubbed; Glorious 30 and already had a successful mega tour in Ghana. The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency; Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo recently hosted and celebrated their milestone at the Jubilee House. The celebration continues with US and Canada tour.

3G Media, which is official US/Canada Promoter/Management headed by its CEO; Media Guru; Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr. CNN is very proud of them for such a great achievement worthy of emulation. The company announces details of their tour, coming to a church in your US local community;

The Glorious 30 USA/Canada tour starts in Virginia courtesy of; Gates of Heaven Ministries International hosted by; Rev. Prince Oppong Adjei, Overseer from July 12-14.

Other dates and Cities following; Aug. 4th, Believers Bible Tabernacle BBT, Bronx, NY.

AUG - 10-11, Divine Voice Prayer Ministry, Charisma Auditorium, Columbus, Ohio Hosted by Bishop Prince Bonsu

Denver, CO - Aug 16 & 17 More Details to Follow

AUG - 22nd-24th UGCC Philadelphia, PA Hosted by Rev. Dr. Ofosu Donkor

AUG 30-31, CANADA.