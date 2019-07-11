Gold Fields Ghana Commissions 33km Asphalt Road

Gold Fields Ghana Limited on Tuesday opened for use 33 kilometre asphalt road linking Aboso, Huni-Valley to Damang in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The road which was funded by Gold Fields Ghana Limited as one of its Corperate Social Responsibilities (CSR), is expected to boost economic activities of the host communities along the stretch and provide comfort to commuters.

The road which used to be in a very deplorable state, hence shortened the lifespan of vehicles that plied it, cost the mining company $27 million.

At a ceremony at Damang to commission the road, theExecutive Vice President and Head of West Africa for Gold Fields Alfred Baku said, the fixed road will promote the socio economic development of the company's host communities.

"The project was undertaken under the Gold Fields shared value initiative and aims at promoting the socio economic development of our host communities," he said.

In furtherance Mr. Baku stated that, the completed road and other completed projects by the company, will have a significant and measurable impact on the lives of those in the host communities.

The road which is expected to last for 20 years, Mr. Baku said, is one legacy project his outfit is proud of.

"The road will open new economic activities through the creation of jobs and new enterprises along the road. As well as other viable ventures. Indeed this is one legacy project which we are very proud of," he stated.

The Executive Vice President later commended the efforts of the host communities, saying such has resulted in the many developmental projects seen in the area.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Land and Natural Resources Hon. Benito Owusu Bio, recounted the numerous projects such as schools, hospitals and others Gold Fields has undertaken in the host communities.

Hon. Owusi Bio said, apart from Gold Fields paying it's dividends to government timely, it continues to put smiles on the faces of those living in the operational areas.

The Deputy Minister therefore believes, that is remarkable and advised other mining firms to emulate.

The Divisional Chief of Bosomtwi Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV lauded Gold Fields Ghana Limited for easing the burden of commuters on the Huni-Valley Tarkwa stretch.

He however asked for Huni-Valley town roads to also be considered by the mining company.