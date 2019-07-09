Medicine Shortage Hits Gbeo CHPS Compound

Healthcare has been put on hold at the Gbeo Ghana Health Service Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East region.

This is due to the lack of drugs and basic equipment needed for proper healthcare delivery.

The lack of basic medicine and equipment at the facility has forced residents of the community to travel some seven kilometers from Gbeo to the Upper East region in search of healthcare.

The facility which has been in existence for a little over 10 years has not seen any face lift since it was built.

This has left the structure in a deplorable state.

A nurse stationed at the CHIPS compound at Gbeo, told DGN Online that even paracetamol and gloves cannot be found in the CHIPS compound.

“We don't have the logistics and what it takes to deliver health to the residents,” he said.

The nurse explained that a letter was written to the health directorate in the municipality for renovation of the CHIPS compound but to no avail.

Residents told DGN Online that the facility was not fulfilling its purpose.

According to them, they were much happy when the facility was built and expected that it would solve their health problems but the opposite was what they are witnessing.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), Abu Mohammed in an interview with DGN Online, said most CHIPS compounds in the municipality were not accredited with NHIS and that the assembly had released funds for the municipal director for health to accredit such facilities.

He indicated that the assembly was working hard to ensure that health delivery was effective in the municipality to enhance health care.

---Daily Guide