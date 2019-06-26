Should have ignored what I felt

Should have what my yearned

What I felt deep in my heart

Because now I don’t even know

How to start letting you go

It hurts so much that I can’t explain

Deep within my heart

I should have just run away

Because I know that we won’t be

More than friends, it’s clear

Watching the sun above

Feeling the rays

Paving ways

For us to be freely love

And this could be us

Should have ignored what I felt

Should have what my yearned

What I felt deep in my heart

Because now I don’t even know

How to start letting you go

It hurts so much that I can’t explain

Deep within my heart

I should have just run away

Because I know that we won’t be

More than friends, it’s clear

Watching the sun above

Feeling the rays

Paving ways

For us to be freely love

And this could be us