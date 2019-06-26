26.06.2019 Poem Love By Lydia Amponsah Should have ignored what I feltShould have what my yearnedWhat I felt deep in my heartBecause now I don’t even knowHow to start letting you goIt hurts so much that I can’t explainDeep within my heartI should have just run awayBecause I know that we won’t beMore than friends, it’s clearWatching the sun aboveFeeling the raysPaving waysFor us to be freely loveAnd this could be usShould have ignored what I feltShould have what my yearnedWhat I felt deep in my heartBecause now I don’t even knowHow to start letting you goIt hurts so much that I can’t explainDeep within my heartI should have just run awayBecause I know that we won’t beMore than friends, it’s clearWatching the sun aboveFeeling the raysPaving waysFor us to be freely loveAnd this could be us Lydia Amponsah News Contributor
