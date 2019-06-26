Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.06.2019 Poem

Love

By Lydia Amponsah
Love

Should have ignored what I felt

Should have what my yearned

What I felt deep in my heart

Because now I don’t even know

How to start letting you go

It hurts so much that I can’t explain

Deep within my heart

I should have just run away

Because I know that we won’t be

More than friends, it’s clear

Watching the sun above

Feeling the rays

Paving ways

For us to be freely love

And this could be us

Should have ignored what I felt

Should have what my yearned

What I felt deep in my heart

Because now I don’t even know

How to start letting you go

It hurts so much that I can’t explain

Deep within my heart

I should have just run away

Because I know that we won’t be

More than friends, it’s clear

Watching the sun above

Feeling the rays

Paving ways

For us to be freely love

And this could be us

Lydia Amponsah
Lydia Amponsah News Contributor
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

6 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line