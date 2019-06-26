26.06.2019 Poem A Man In Love By Lydia Amponsah A man in love is a child at heart,easily persuaded to wear a monkey’s hat.He gives out without thinkingWalking on water without the thought of sinkingAs soft as an earthworm his heart becomes,as still as the pond his mind settles.A thousand dimes for anyone who can stir him up,fine gold for he who sit up for he lays untroubled. A man in love walks through fire as though it’s a garden. Runs through thorns as though they were liliesTo a man in love a strike on the cheek is like a friendly pat on the shoulder and the shout of war is music to the earsA man in love in can be as tender as the butt of a baby but can also be stubborn as a hungry horseThe whips and the kicks makes him more dumpHe’ll bite at his own master like a knife,burn like a wild fire and charge like an angry bull at anything that tries to separate him from his love so quickly and deeply so he snaps out of that dream so suddenly. Keep him in the chains of true love,never try to play on his mind for he is a quick discerner, no judge nor verdict can save you. Lydia Amponsah News Contributor
A Man In Love
A man in love is a child at heart,
easily persuaded to wear a monkey’s hat.
He gives out without thinking
Walking on water without the thought of sinking
As soft as an earthworm his heart becomes,
as still as the pond his mind settles.
A thousand dimes for anyone who can stir him up,
fine gold for he who sit up for he lays untroubled.
A man in love walks through fire as though it’s a garden.
Runs through thorns as though they were lilies
To a man in love a strike on the cheek is like a friendly pat on the shoulder
and the shout of war is music to the ears
A man in love in can be as tender as the butt of a baby
but can also be stubborn as a hungry horse
The whips and the kicks makes him more dump
He’ll bite at his own master like a knife,
burn like a wild fire and charge like an angry bull
at anything that tries to separate him from his love
so quickly and deeply so he snaps out of that dream so suddenly.
Keep him in the chains of true love,
never try to play on his mind for he is a quick discerner,
no judge nor verdict can save you.