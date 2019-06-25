Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25.06.2019 Diaspora News

Lolonyo Association Of North Carolina Ewes Celebrate First Summer Picnic in Durham

By Doris Dzameshie
Lolonyo Association Of North Carolina Ewes Celebrate First Summer Picnic in Durham
1 HOUR AGO DIASPORA NEWS

Lolonyo Association of North Carolina Ewes held its first summer picnic on June 15, 2019 at Solite Park in Durham, NC.

The picnic brought together many families and friends from the Research Triangle Park (RTP) area and beyond.

The event commenced with a welcome address by the interim President Dr. Doris Dzameshie and the opening prayer by the Welfare Committee chairman, Mr. Wisdom Ofori.

Guests enjoyed a beautiful day in the park with a wide variety of Ghanaian food on display and many entertaining activities including Agbadza dance competition and musical chairs.

All members of the association contributed in various capacities to make the picnic a success.

The idea of forming an Ewe association in the Triangle area had been discussed at various informal gatherings for several years. What eventually became known as the Lolonyo Association of North Carolina Ewes (Lolonyo Association) started as a small assembly of like-minded Ewes who were determined to form a group with shared values, interests, cultural heritage and common purpose.

Formed on July 1st, 2018, this group was first dubbed the New Ewe Cultural Heritage Habobo of RDU (NECHHOR).

As Lolonyo approaches its first anniversary, our goal is to continue to reach more Ewes in the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas with the purpose of promoting the Ewe culture, strengthening relationships, and supporting each other socially and economically.

625201932755 0e72ylkxwr ewes

625201932755 g40n1r5edy durhammmm

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Fear Grip Chiefs As Asantehene Destools Two Chiefs, More Cas...

2 hours ago

Freddie Blay Fights CHRAJ In Court Over 'Vote For Bus' Saga

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line