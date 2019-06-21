Sankara Eye Hospital Holds Blindfold Yoga Session To Celebrate International Yoga Day

Sankara Eye hospital conducted a unique session of blindfold yoga on the 5thedition of International Yoga day where nurses and hospital administration staff performed yoga.

The chief guest for the event was Dr. Arundhati Goley who is actively involved in yoga research and clinical naturopathy.

Dr. Rajesh R, Consultant-Oncology & Vitreo Retina, Sankara Eye Hospital said, “Yoga helps individuals to stay fit both physically and mentally. It is important for all of us to make it a way of life. Irrespective of one’s physical condition everyone can practice Yoga, hence for healthy living all should embrace Yoga and make it an integral part of their daily routine”.