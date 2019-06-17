Ghana, Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, Liberia and Senegal Media To Get Support

As part of its efforts to help improve the quality of journalism and sustainability of media organisations in West Africa, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is seeking to offer support to five (5) media organisations(one in each target country) to help strengthen their viability and sustainability prospects.

The target countries are Ghana, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia and Senegal.

Under the support, the MFWA will cover the costs of a mutually identified experienced expert from any part of the world, to work with the media organisation to help improve a specific area of the organisation’s work, fix a problem that challenges the sustainability of the organisation, or to help design and implement a strategy for boosting the financial sustainability of the organisation.

The MFWA is particularly interested in media organisations, who intend to build, strengthen or improve their online or digital platforms as part of a wholistic sustainability effort.

Interested media outlets should submit applications not later than August 19, 2019.

Click here to access the application form .