Ghanaian Poet Omama Kidash who has described himself as a believer in women, has outpoured his innermost feelings on the stage of the globe to exhibit his true thoughts on the woman’s image in society.
The conversation on equal rights for women has been rife over the years. In the midst of the whirlwind of this all important dialogue, Omama Kidash plants his post for rumination by all.
Women Don't Die Women don't die If they know they are the other half Of the head And not the tailing diapers Without eye holes Women don't die If they know they are too strong to break, For they carry all generations And still dance up in the sky Women don't die If they know they wield too much power To need more: They are tenderly strong To guide the hardest hearts And too multitasking to ever go dry Women don't die If they shoot the arrow of their creativity Into the heart of gold And go all out to empty their hidden skills Women don't die If they hoist the flag of their power And sing the reverberating songs of Their priceless value Women don't die If they know when to say no And reject all forms of abuses Women don't die Yes, they don't, If they understand the uniqueness of their make And their phenomenal irreplaceability.
He is a member of the Ghana Association of Writers.
Women Don’t Die: Omama Kidash
Women Don’t Die
Women don’t die
If they know they are the other half
Of the head
And not the tailing diapers
Without eye holes
Women don’t die
If they know they are too strong to break,
For they carry all generations
And still dance up in the sky
Women don’t die
If they know they wield too much power
To need more:
They are tenderly strong
To guide the hardest hearts
And too multitasking to ever go dry
Women don’t die
If they shoot the arrow of their creativity
Into the heart of gold
And go all out to empty their hidden skills
Women don’t die
If they hoist the flag of their power
And sing the reverberating songs of
Their priceless value
Women don’t die
If they know when to say no
And reject all forms of abuses
Women don’t die
Yes, they don’t,
If they understand the uniqueness of their make
And their phenomenal irreplaceability.
© Omama Kidash
