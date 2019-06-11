2019 BECE: GNECC Commends GES, WAEC For A Smooth Start

The 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) began on Monday, June, 10, across the country.

According to reports, over 500,000 students, comprising 263,616 males and 253,716 females, from 16,871 schools are writing the exams.

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has commended the Ghana Education Service and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for ensuring a smooth start of the exams.

A goodwill message to the BECE candidates signed and issued by Veronica Dzeagu, the National Coordinator of Coalition on Tuesday, urged all students, teachers, parents, and all other stakeholders to avoid any attempt to cheat in order to have an advantage over other students.

The main purpose of such examinations, according to the coalition, is not to fail any child but rather meant to assess the progress the child has made in his or her learning.

Read the full statement below:

GNECC WISHES BECE CANDIDATES SUCCESSFUL EXAMINATIONS

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) wishes all candidates writing the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which starts on June 10 across the country, a very successful examination. According to the Ghana Education Service, a total of 517,332 students, comprising 263,616 males and 253,716 females are writing this year’s exams. Each girl and boy participating in the BECE has immense potential and should be confident of their ability to perform excellently if they maintain their focus and determination.

The Coalition also commends the Ghana Education Service and the West Africa Examinations Council for ensuring a smooth start of the 2019 BECE. We hope that all the necessary measures have been put in place to prevent the problems of cheating and leakage of papers that have mired previous examinations. The main purpose of such examinations is not to fail any child. Rather, it is meant to assess the progress the child has made in his or her learning.

We, therefore, urge all students, teachers, parents and all other stakeholders to avoid any attempt to cheat in order to have an advantage over other students. Security must also be strengthened, especially in Chereponi and other areas experiencing conflict, to ensure students are adequately protected as they write the week-long examination. As a Coalition, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting the right to quality education for every child in Ghana.

Signed: Veronica Dzeagu National Coordinator