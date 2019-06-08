E/R: Children, Parents Schooled On Adolescent Hygiene, Teenage Pregnancy

Parents and guardians have been advised to train their children especially young girls at their adolescent age in terms of their personal hygiene.

Deputy Education Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North constituency, Mrs. Gifty Twum-Ampofo disclosed this at Sokode Dwaso near Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North municipality of the Eastern Region over the weekend.

According to the legislature, young children who are in their adolescent age experiences lifestyle and physical developments such as growing of pubic hairs, enlargement of breast, buttocks, voices, as well as mensuration among girls.

At a public engagement with Good News Foundation, Mrs. Twum-Ampofo also warned young children not to see themselves as fully grown adults with those changes to be engaging in sexual activities.

"When you see those changes in your appearance don't allow it to deceive you to engage in sex because you will end up being pregnant or attracting sexually transmitted diseases" she added.

The lawmaker, however, called for a collaborative effort to help promote good hygiene among adolescent girls to help prevent them from being infected with diseases and teenage pregnancies.

Meanwhile, Miss Antoinette Mensah of Good News Foundation, speaking to the media stressed the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant on their children.

According to her, parents should assist them with reproductive health education to enable them get the needed knowledge on how to keep themselves neat.

She emphasized that her outfit would continue to partner the MP to ensure the exercise is extended to other communities within the constituency to help deal with teenage pregnancy.