Ghana Post Boosts Local Entrepreneurship Through Online Platform

Ghana Post, the country’s designated postal services operator and a member of the West African Postal Conference and Universal Postal Union is recently supporting entrepreneurs with their e-commerce platform.

The postshop platform (www.postshop.com.gh) is a user-friendly online marketplace. The cosmetic image of the page is immensely populated with the locally manufactured product which constitutes about 73% of the general product population.

The premium Ad section on display allows the postshop website to promote business through advertising communication. Just after a few months of operating, the Postshop website seeks to find and provide a trustworthy medium for the buying and selling of products and services.

In a telephone conversation with some of the vendors, they applauded Ghana Post for the initiative. They said unlike other e-commerce websites, the postshop being operated by the postal operator gives them the opportunity to deliver their products to the customer at a cost-effective rate. The online platform is operating like other renowned online shops and has opened up the Ghanaian markets to non-Ghanaian customers.

‘GhanaPost is the premier and leading courier service provider in Ghana with over 80 years experience and over 300 branches in Ghana, 176 global partners. With their modern logistics and state-of-the-art technology, they have exceeded my expectations as a vendor. I had challenges with selling to my customers outside the regional capitals but after enrolling on the postshop platform I have been able to reach out to new customers and also served my existing customers efficiently and effectively’ – Mrs. Jane Johnson, a vendor.

“The purpose of the e-commerce platform, www.postshop.com.gh is to give all vendors and buyers the opportunity to trade online. This innovation will bring onboard both international and domestic retail shops for the convenient and accessible shopping experience and further push services that will increase the visibility of Ghanaian products on the world market. It is also our company’s way of showing appreciation to our stakeholders for their support throughout our over 8 decades of operation”, James Kwofie, MD.

He further explained that there are varieties of products that shoppers can choose from and purchased items can also be dropped off at the nearest post office for postshop pickup. Mr. Kwofie encouraged entrepreneurs and e-shoppers to take the opportunity to reach their target audience, maximize profit and ease business transactions.