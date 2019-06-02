New Team To Head Revenue Authority Crop Up

The Finance Ministry has announced the appointments of three persons to the top management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

They are Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Acting Commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue Division, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), Acting Commissioner, Customs Division and Ms. Julie Essiam, Acting Commissioner, Support Services Division.

They are expected to drive a number of critical transformational changes at the Authority, a statement issued by the Public Relations Department on Sunday, June 2, has said.

The new officers will thus replace Kwesi Gyimah Asante, Commissioner with Domestic tax Revenue Division; Isaac Crentsil, Commissioner with Customs Division and Fred Charles Anson, Commissioner with Support Services Division, who have all been reassigned to the Finance Ministry.