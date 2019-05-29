I'll Pay Customers If Gov't Allows Me—NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of embattled Menzgold Ghana Limited was in April this year, reported to have won a court case in Dubai and was returning home within a few days time to settle Menzglold investors with the over 30 million dollars he won after the trial.

However, its been a month now since the news broke out and yet people do not know the whereabouts of the business mogul.

Well, ModernGhana has a sighted a Facebook post by Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, which indicates that NAM1 is ready to pay Menzgold customers the extra value on their investments if the government would allow him.

According to A- Plus, the business mogul disclosed this to him in a phone conversation which ensued between the two.

NAM1 in the conversation, according to A-Plus, said "I'm waiting for the government to give the green light for me to come to Ghana and arrange payment. I understand that some paperwork must be done so I'm waiting. If the government is ready today, I will be in Ghana today. My assets exceed my liabilities. Why can't I pay?"

Nana Appiah Mensah also revealed that some members of the biggest political parties in the country, NDC and NPP, have their money locked in Menzgold, and added that he will not abscond.

Read what A Plus posted on Facebook: