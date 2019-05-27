5th Tech In Ghana Joins London’s Biggest Industry Festival

Tech in Ghana will host its fifth conference in the UK on Monday 10th June, as an official part of London Tech Week (LTW) 2019.

Zeepay, Farmerline, BlueSPACE, Econet Media Ghana, Vodafone Ghana, Accra Digital Centre and eCampus are among those set to participate in the upcoming edition of the flagship event.

Tech in Ghana is held twice a year in Accra and London; bringing together founders, government stakeholders, investors, and industry enablers since its launch in 2017.

For the first time, the conference will be staged as part of London Tech Week (10-14th June), which is Europe’s leading technology and startup festival providing a platform for creating partnerships across multiple events in the City, attracting over 50,000 delegates worldwide.

In line with Tech in Ghana’s 2019 theme, Connecting Our Global Networks: People, Opportunities and Industries, TIG founder Akosua Annobil explains: ‘Placing this year’s UK-leg of Tech in Ghana in to the heart of London’s biggest global technology festival was a very deliberate decision as it provides valuable opportunities for further exposure and collaboration for participants beyond our conference.’

Representatives from the Ghana High Commission UK and the British High Commission Accra will be among keynote speakers to open the event. In a new UK format, the conference will feature just one panel session focused on Ghana’s fintech space, and moderated by former Head of Research for Ecobank UK, Dr Tedd George.

Other features include insightful presentations from speakers such as Gideon Brefo, Co-founder and Head of Operations of Kumasi-based startup hub hapaSpace; Kenechi Okeleke, Lead Analyst for GSMA Intelligence; Miishe Addy, founder of data-driven supply chain platform Jetstream Africa; and Alloysius Attah, founder of dynamic agri-tech company Farmerline which was last year endorsed by IMF boss Christine Lagarde.

A variety of deep-dive sessions focused on topics including blockchain, access to capital, knowledge & skills sharing and digital trade will make up the second half of the day with international representatives from MyTicketGH, Movemeback, Enza Capital, KudiGo, Founders Factory, Backstage Capital, On Point Property Management, DataVoice and many more.

The conference is set to be streamed live by London-based VR technology firm Digital Pivot 360, while Accra-based media partner Kwese TV will screen highlights from the event in Ghana later this year.

Tech in Ghana London supporters and partners include the GIPC, Tech London Advocates, Invest in Africa, Apps Africa, Africa Tech Roundup, TLA Africa and African Review magazine to name a few.

Limited tickets available via www.TechInGhanaConference.com