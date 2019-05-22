Tories and opposition against May's Brexit plan vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to ask Parliament to vote for her new Brexit compromise plan on leaving the European Union on Wednesday, but her own Conservative party and the opposition lawmakers are against yet another vote.

In the latest draft of her Brexit proposal, May has included a promise to let Parliament vote on a new referendum for the UK's EU membership – her Conservative Party believes she has bent too far towards the opposition, and non-Conservative Party MPs believe that this promise has come too late.

"The prime minister needs to today accept that what she announced yesterday is not going to work and pull the vote," said Labour party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer on Wednesday.

Although she has already faced calls to resign, May will endure more MPs calling for her ouster as she presents the latest deal in the House of Commons on Wednesday. She has said she would leave her post once the deal is voted on.

Former foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is favoured to replace May once she does step down, said he would not vote for her latest deal with the second referendum attached.

"We can and must do better and deliver what the people voted for," he said.

Meanwhile, the vote for European MPs across the region, including the UK, is scheduled for Thursday, a vote that looks like will deliver heavy losses to the ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour parties.

Gains will likely be for the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats, who are pro-EU, according to a YouGov poll that shows the Brexit Party with 37 percent of the votes.