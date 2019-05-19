Adopt A Positive Attitude Towards Ghana’s Development -Papa Owusu-Ankomah

Ghana’s High Commissioner for the UK Papa Owusu Ankomah has urged Ghanaians in the Diaspora to adopt a positive attitude and mindset towards the country’s development, even as the government seeks to tap the resources and skills of its citizens across the world for its growth.

“Over the years you have rubbed shoulders with the brightest and best in the world and it is now time for you to put the experiences you have acquired at the disposal of your country”, Papa advises.

The High Commissioner was delivering the keynote address at a roadshow organised in London to create awareness about the second Diaspora Homecoming summit which comes off in Accra from the 3rd-6th of July 2019 .

He indicated the High Commission’s readiness to convey to Accra the concerns of Ghanaians resident in the UK, some of which include their inability to take take up certain positions in Ghana’s public service and express the hope that those barriers to diasporans with dual nationality becoming MPs and ministers will soon be a thing of the past.

“Together, I believe, we can work together in surmounting the challenges you face when you make the effort to relocate back home”, he said.

Other speakers at the forum included Akwasi Awuah Ababio, Head Of the Office Of Diaspora Affairs-Office Of the President, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority and Mr Bernard Owusu, Chairman of the UK steering committee of the Homecoming Summit.

Also present were the Deputy High Commissioner Mrs Rita Tani Iddi and Officers Of the High Commission.

Source: Dodzie Numekevor(Counsellor)

Head of Public Affairs and Information, Ghana High Commission UK.