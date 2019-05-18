Arthur Energy Advisors Adjudged Outstanding Energy Consultancy In West Africa

Arthur Energy Advisors (AEA) has been recognized as the Outstanding Energy Consultancy of the Year at the West Africa Business Excellence Awards ceremony recently held in Accra.

The West Africa Business Excellence Awards is intended to recognize the industry actors who have met a benchmark for excellence and to also celebrate innovative ideas that have advanced the boundaries of what is possible in the sub-region.

Commenting on the award the Managing Partner of AEA, Ing. Jabesh Amissah-Arthur said “Our mission as a company is to provide high value insights, strategy and solutions to the energy sector in West Africa. This award reflects our passion and commitment as an indigenous company in the region.”

Ing. Jabesh Amissah-Arthur noted that the company has for the past 18years provided services and valuable advice to project sponsors and other stakeholders interested in investing in the subregion.

According to him, AEA has recently been involved in the development and implementation of Renewable Energy projects including the West African Solar Corridor Initiative and is eager to play an integral role in the future development of the region.

He expressed gratitude to the staff who he described as dedicated and hardworking team through whose efforts the company continues to excel.

“This award stands as another landmark for us as a company. We are grateful to the organizers and West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry for this award and we are motivated to work even harder to better serve our clients and the sub-region,” he stressed.

This is the third time since 2015 that Arthur Energy Advisors AEA has been recognized for its accomplishments in the Energy sector.

The company provides technical energy sector advisory and consultancy services in the areas of Project Definition and Development, Project Management and Execution, Energy Strategy and Resource Planning, Energy Regulation and Policy Development.