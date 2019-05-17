Catherine Afeku Hails Akufo-Addo For Fishing Harbour At Axim

Catherine Afeku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Catherine Afeku has commended President Akufo-Addo for showing commitment towards the establishment of a fishing harbour at Axim to improve the fishing industry.

The project, which is one of the ten major Coastal Fishing Ports/Landing Sites to be constructed in the country, was contracted between Ghana Ports and Habours Authority and China Habours as well as Engineering Company Limited.

Hon. Catherine Afeku who is also the Minister of State noted that the construction of the fishing harbour will reduce poverty and also improve the welfare and socio-economic life of her people and Ghana as a whole.

She made this known during the inspection of the site for the project at Axim on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 by the Minister for Transport.

Hon. Afeku, therefore seized the opportunity to call on the Chiefs and people to support the construction of the project to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

She also urged her constituents to support her and the Nana Addo led NPP government to bring more development projects to the area.

She commended the President for the Axim Sea Defence Wall, Mini Sports Stadium and Youth centre, DVLA Office and a host of unprecedented developmental projects ongoing in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency.

On his part, the Minister for Transport Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah seized the occasion to assure the good people of Axim and Nzema East Municipality that, the President Akufo-Addo is a father for all and one who keeps his promises and delivers them in time.

He opined that the project was to come to light under the John Agyekum Kuffour's tenure but when the party lost power everything came to a standstill but President Akufo Addo's government is committed to making sure that Axim gets it fair share of the national cake which has eluded them for years.

He, therefore promised, that in a space of a month, himself together with the President will cut sod for the commencement of the project.

The Chief Fisherman of Lower Axim Traditional Area, Nana Kofi Bentsil thanked the MP and the Minister for Transport for giving them a relief and pledged their support to make Axim become one of the most developed cities in the country.

The Minister then inspected the ongoing construction of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority Office at Ayisakro and showed his appreciation to the contractor for working within time and ensuring about 90% completion of the project.

He was accompanied by his Deputy, Hon. Titus Glover, MP for the area who doubles as Minister of State, Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku, Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema East, Hon. Frank Okpenyen, Chief Director of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPA), the Engineer, Consultant and Contractors for the project.