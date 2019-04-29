Mortuary Workers Vex Fair Wages C’ssion, Threatens Demo

“The strike is coming off on the 2nd of May. Nothing so far suggests that it will not come off. On the 1st May we will represent to celebrate the May Day and the following day, we will be absent from work. The strike action will start fully. The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has given us a letter to come to the Commission on Monday for a meeting. We will go to that meeting in good faith but the strike per our decision, is still on,” the General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association, Richard Jordan has said.

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) will later this week embark on a second nationwide strike despite an upcoming meeting between the association and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

According to the association, the strike is to register their displeasure over what they describe as government's reluctance to meet their demands.

Earlier this year, the workers embarked on a similar strike to protest over poor working conditions and salaries.

They said the strike will come off after the May Day celebration.

The mortuary workers have been in the news over their numerous calls on authorities to address their issues of over low salaries and poor working conditions.

The association called off a strike they held on earlier this month on the third day after a meeting with the National Labour Commission with the hope that their grievances would be met.

They said they had seen no progress of the said negotiations, hence the upcoming strike.