Local Gov’t Service To Sanction Underperforming Workers

“We are to remain in our offices and ensure that we attend to our clients. We should be committed to do the work we are doing. We should be up and doing as far as our code of ethics are concerned. I will definitely raise it before the council and if we need to introduce sanctions, we will.”

The Local Government Service says it will soon apply sanctions to local government workers who fail to perform up to expectation to ensure productivity in the local government Sector.

The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Ato Arthur said Low productivity by local government workers in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies has been a matter of great concern to the nation.

Speaking to Citi Business News, at the launch of the Admin Professionals Conference, Dr. Arthur said he will adopt tougher measures to address the problem.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed state institutions and Ghanaians as a whole to turn over a new leaf in their attitude towards time when he delivered his first State of the Nation Address in 2017.

However, many state institutions, including ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), have failed to live up to the demand by the President.

The AMA recently locked out and queried some staff who reported late to work.

The management of the assembly closed the gate to the office at exactly 8:30am in a move to tackle lateness to work.

The Public Relations Officer of the AMA, Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah explained the move is to ensure productivity at the work place.