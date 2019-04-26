31 Embassies To Honour Otumfuo’s Investors’ Forum

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

A total of 31 embassies in Ghana will participate in the 'World-Meets-In-Ghana Investors' Forum and Executive Dinner Ball scheduled for Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The list of participants is expected to increase significantly as new confirmations are being received on a daily basis by the E ON 3 Group – organizers of the event.

Some prominent development partners of Ghana, including the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA), GIZ and European Union Delegation to Ghana, have also formally indicated their readiness to participate in the event.

The E ON 3 Group is a Ghanaian-based business solution provision company.

Otumfuo's Link

The historic programme is being organized as part of activities commemorating the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.

The Executive Dinner Ball and the Investors' Forum will take place on 3rd and 4th May, 2019.

The event has been divided into two parts.

The Executive Dinner Ball will take place on 3rd May, 2019, at the Manhyia Palace at 7:00 pm. The Investors' Forum will also take place on 4th May at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi, at 9:00 am.

Several high-profile government officials as well as top business entities – both local and international – have also registered to take part in the event.

Investors' Forum

The programme is seeking to create awareness about the numerous business potentials in Ghana and also showcase Ghana to the world as the most attractive investment destination in Africa.

It is also geared towards creating a common platform for top-notch businessmen and women from all over the world to establish networking opportunities and also engage in a healthy dialogue with regard to business growth and wealth creation.

Kumasi Metropolitan Authority and Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council Support

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) have also declared their unflinching support for the success of the event.

National Flags

The various embassies will be represented at the event by their envoys, who will present their national flags to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a sign of solidarity as part of the 20th anniversary.

Collaboration

E ON 3 Group, the Manhyia Palace (seat of the Asantehene), Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Aviation, State Enterprises Commission (SEC), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), National Lottery Authority (NLA), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Minerals Commission, Ghana Gas, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the UAE-Africa Mentoring Development Consortium (UAMDC) and some key media partners are collaborating to bring investors to Ghana.

Programme Theme

'World-Meets-In-Ghana Investors' Forum and 'Executive Dinner Ball' are being organized under the theme: “Ghana, a Promising Investment Destination in Africa”.

E ON 3 Group is determined to use Otumfuo's 20th anniversary to create a platform to share Ghana's tremendous investment opportunities with investors.

Executive Dinner Ball

The Executive Dinner Ball is expected to attract about 750 participants, most of whom are accomplished investors, top public officials and high-profile personalities from all over the globe.

The occasion will be graced by President Akufo-Addo; former President J.A. Kufuor; Ministers of State; high-profile public sector officials; members of the diplomatic corps and industrialists from Ghana and abroad.

The Executive Dinner Ball is basically meant to honour and celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his numerous accomplishments during his successful reign as Asante King for the past 20 years.

Notably, Professor Tal Edgars, a global multi-award winner and senior diplomat, is expected to be the keynote speaker at the Executive Dinner Ball.

The programme will also create a platform for the government to present its vision of attracting investments into the country in order to transform the economy. The event is strictly by invitation.

Organizations and individuals who have contributed significantly to the cultural and socio-economic development of the country would be honoured during the Executive Dinner Ball.

The Investors' Forum

Professor Edgars, who is also the Group Executive Chairman of GBSH Consult Worldwide, would be the main speaker for the Investors' Forum.

Professor Napoleon Moses, Chairman of Access Global, Inc and Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Alcorn State University in the United States is also expected to speak at the forum.

In addition to his consultancy, Professor Moses served as a tenured faculty member and Dean of Applied Sciences, Provost, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer for universities in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Chicago, IL.

His consulting also includes advocating the concerns and interests of a select group of clients before members of the U.S. Congress.

The Ashanti Regional Minister will make a presentation on investment opportunities in the region and the Minister for Finance will deliver an address on the topic: “Providing the Good Economic Governance and Macro-economic Framework to Underpin the Take-off of the Ghanaian Economy.”

President Akufo-Addo will speak briefly on the topic: “Providing an Enabling Environment for Private Investment to Thrive: A Case of Ghana.”