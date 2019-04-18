Jumia Now Listed On New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

The leading Pan-African e-commerce platform, "Jumia" has been officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Founded in 2012, Jumia started a mission to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa, by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to consumers.

Jumia further empowers businesses to grow, by using its platform to reach and serve consumers across the continent.

Currently, Jumia operates in 14 African countries with more than 81,000 active sellers transacting online with millions of consumers and with over 5,000 direct team members in Africa.

In a press statement released by Jumia on Tuesday, 16th April 2019, the co-founder and co-chief executive Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara applauded the Jumia team members for the tremendous work towards the achievement.

According to them, Jumia will continue to focus on its mission and work hard to ensure each person benefits from the technological revolution.

"This achievement has been made possible thanks to the hard work of our teams, the trust of our consumers, as well as the commitment of our sellers and partners. All stakeholders deserve credit for this milestone, and we are just at the beginning of a long and great journey.

...We are going to continue to focus on our mission and to work even harder to help consumers, sellers, partners, and all stakeholders benefit from this technological revolution " said Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, co-founder and co-chief executive.

Ore Odusanya, the Country Manager, Ghana added that the announcement will give them the opportunity to expand their operations to safety their consumers.

"For us in Ghana, this represents a significant milestone in our journey and presents a good opportunity for us to expand our operations with a view to offering our clients and customers the best services in our area of operations" he added.