Parliamentary Select Committee Hails Zoomlion's New Waste Recycling Technology

Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development went agog when they visited the Zoomlion's newly commissioned Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (iReCop) at the Accra Waste Recovery Park (AWARP) in Accra.

The plant which is installed to recover over 90% of all kinds of waste and create over a 5000 jobs in the waste management value chain was commissioned last Friday by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and incorporated into government's popular policy of One District, One Factory (1D1F).

Led by the Committee Chairman and MP for Akim-Oda, Hon. William Agyapong, the committee members were full of praises to the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong and owner of Zoomlion Ghana Limited who masterminded and installed the facility to bring an end to the waste management problems in parts of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly area especially his foresight and commitment in helping solve Ghana's numerous problems.

The MPs however asked for Zoomlion to find ways for separate the waste from to ensure that the organic compost the plant produces is plastic free. They requested that the plant be replicated in the various regions and the densely populated constituencies.

During the commissioning, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong indicated that based on the conclusion of a research conducted by his outfit on pilot basis on source separation waste, Ghana was not ready for source separation of waste as they were beginning to now understand why waste must be collected and managed.

He said it was for this reason that he decided to use innovation so as to create a plant that can receive all kinds of waste and yet be able to separate them and process for human use economically.

Dr. Agyepong however gave the assurance that his outfit was doing everything possible through public education to conscientise Ghanaians to be able to adapt to the waste source separation.

Research and Quality Assurance Manager of the plant, Dr. Glenn Gyimah allayed the fears of the MPs to the effect that there was a mechanism which ensures that the final product is free of plastics.

He said the plant was a result of a scientific research conducted under the auspices of Zoomlion Ghana Limited to solve existing problems of the lack of care and attention for waste disposal.