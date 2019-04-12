MTN Donates Ghc100k To Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary

MTN Ghana has presented a cheque of GH¢100,000.00 and drinks hamper in support of the 20th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the king of Ashantis.

The presentation was made during a courtesy call on the king at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to congratulate him and also wish him well for the years ahead.

The delegation was led by Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, together with some MTN Executives and staff.

Mr Adadevoh said “You are an exemplary visionary leader and supporting this anniversary is worth it, following your immense contribution towards peace and development in Ghana. You inspire confidence in us and MTN is proud to support Asanteman. We consider ourselves as a development partner of Asanteman and Ashanti region is a crucial market as far as MTN’s business is concerned”.

Upon receiving the cash donation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended MTN for its continued support to the Manhyia Palace over the years and expressed his profound gratitude for the gesture.

He also commended MTN for its consistency in its service delivery and further urged MTN to continue investing in CSI to transform lives.

He urged MTN to invest more into developing a network that guarantees quality service to delight its subscribers.

MTN has held a good relationship with the Asante king and the entire Asanteman for all these years. The company has created regional festivals for all the regions and this includes Ashantifest.

As part of its community investments, a lot of projects have been initiated including the Palm Oil Processing Center and the soon to be commissioned renovated training pitch for Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club.

---Myjoyonline