Sunyani East Rotary Club Donates Equipment To 7 Hospitals

The Rotary Club of Sunyani East in the Bono Region has presented equipment worth $100, 500 to seven hospitals in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

The equipment donated by the club includes; hanging scales and weights, vaccine carriers, bathroom scales, veronica bucket, digital thermometers, digital BP monitors, screens for exams and vaccinations.

The rest are Mission Plus HP Meter, Urit HP Meter with 50 strips, ultrasound, radiant heater, patient monitor, delivery set, and nebulizer machine among others.

The beneficiary hospitals include Kintampo Municipal Hospital, St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital, Hwidiem, Wenchi Methodist Hospital, Berekum Holy Family Catholic Hospital, Kwame Danso District Hospital, Goaso Municipal Hospital, and Bechem Government Hospital.

Speaking at the handing over of the equipment, President of the Rotary Club of Sunyani East, Rotarian Samuel Amemasor-Brooks commended the various entities who supported in securing the grants for the equipment.

Mr. Amemasor-Brooks noted that in 2014, the Rotary Club of Sunyani East decided to supplement the work done by health professionals to reduce the rate of maternal and infant mortality in Ghana, specifically within the Brong Ahafo Region.

He revealed that in furtherance of this objective, they set out to raise funds locally and internationally for the procurement of some medical equipment which was highly needed by the health facilities.

“The desire gave birth to the Rotary Foundation Global Grant 1749362. The subsequent approval of the Grant by The Rotary Foundation in 2018 paved the way for our beneficiary. These entities Rotary Club of Nanaimo Oceanside, Vancouver Island Mid Island Group, Rotary Foundation Government of Canada and Rotary Foundation Global Grant contributed immensely towards the donation of this equipment. Sunyani Central of the Rotary cannot be left out,” Rotarian Amemasor-Brooks stated.

Martin Obeng, the DCE for Sunyani East who deputized for the Ahafo Minister Evans Opoku Bobbie said the donation will help ease pressure on the Regional Hospital.

Mr. Obeng urged the beneficiary health facilities to take good care of the equipment so that it would achieve its intended purpose.

He further admonished health workers to be kind to patients.

Rev Sister Comfort Michelle Apedzi of the St. Elizabeth Hospital, Hwidiem who spoke on behalf the beneficiary hospitals commended Rotary Club for the kind gesture.

Nana Owusu Boampong Deputy Regional Director in charge of Administration at the Health Directorate was happy with the donation.

Nana Boampong further noted that the equipment will help in the fight to reduce maternal and infant mortality in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions.

