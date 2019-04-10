Ghana Deaf Football Team wins 3-2, against Montpellier in France

On the 10thApril 2019, it was a Privilege for the France Church of Pentecost and the Ghanaian Community in France Council to host an international Ghanaian Deaf football team which came to France to play against their counterparts in Montpellier, southern France. They won 3-2. They were led by their President, Mr. Amuah and his Vice Mr. Kingsley Asah.

In a short address, Apostle Obeng Eshun, France National Head of the Church of Pentecost, expressed solidarity and encouraged them to forge ahead courageously. Together with the Paris district Pastors Andrews Gyamfi and Obiri Yeboah,they prayed for God's guidance and protection on them.

The President of GHACIF, Hon. Osei Mensah Michael welcomed them on behalf of the Ghanaian Community in France Council and the Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad. They all received GHACIF/OGHA paraphernalia. They are expected back again in France in July 2019 where the players and their staff shall be honored with certificates of performance by The Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad and the Ghanaian Community in France Council at Ghana's 59th Republic Day Celebration in France.

