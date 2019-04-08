Sunday's Downpour Kills One At Awudome

A man believed to be in his 30s has been found dead at Awudome in Accra after Sunday evening’s downpour.

An official of the urban search and rescue team of the National Disaster Management Organization on patrol duties told Citi News that they found the lifeless body near a drain in the area.

The Ambulance service and the Police arrived a few minutes after the body was found and conveyed the remains to the morgue.

A resident in the area said the deceased was earlier seen directing traffic.

“I know him within the vicinity. He is popularly known as Kweku Bonsam. He was directing traffic just around the roundabout because of the water situation there. We believe maybe he had taken alcohol beyond his limit and as such was carried by the water to this point [where he was found dead].”

Speaking to Citi News, the Greater Accra Director of NADMO, Archbald Cobbinah said they responded to the distress call after they were called upon by the residents.

He described the incident as an unfortunate situation.

“It is an unfortunate situation. Our heart goes out to the family of the deceased. The police have come for the body.”

Sunday evening’s downpour which lasted close to 30 minutes flooded the whole area, residents say.

Other parts of the capital city also got flooded.

–citinewsroom