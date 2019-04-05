Africa wins at Embassy Chef Challenge with Ghana, Morocco and Ethiopia

Washington, D.C. (April 3, 2019) — The Best Beverage Award presented by PepsiCo at the April 2 Embassy Chef Challenge (ECC) diplomatic culinary competition won by Chef Francis Otoo of Ghana at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center was one of many prizes clinched by Africa at the event.

Francis Otoo, a multiple award-winning Executive Chef who was awarded for his ‘Ashantie Mule Cocktail‘ this year also featured his 2nd-place-winning jollof rice with lamb from last year at this year’s ECC which featured a heavy participation from Africa that included Ethiopia’s Tebabu Assefa of the Embassy of Ethiopia in DC who won the ‘Macy’s Best Dressed award‘ for rich cultural display.

Morocco’s Chef Faycal Zahraoui who prepared Seafood Pastila with Smoked Potatoes was among the award-winning chefs of the night who was ultimately joined on the podium by fellow winners around the world who showcased their delicious culinary delights like winning dishes of a surf and turf pumpkin soup from Haiti, and guava brûlée pork belly from Barbados.

In praise of Chef Otoo, the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC said that: “Ghana Embassy Chef, Francis Otoo did it Again! This time, he won the ‘Pepsi Best Beverage’ Award for his Delicious Ginger Beverage at the 2019 Embassy Chef Challenge on April 2, 2019, at the Ronald Reagan Building, International Trade Center.“

Another winning Ghanaian performance that night was led by the band ‘Nathan Pryce and the Dreams‘ who are no strangers to the ECC. Last year, the Ghanaian smooth Jazz musician Nathan Pryce led his band – The Dreams – to provide a sparkling performance which was repeated this year to the admiration of fans.

Chef Otoo who has been a regular participant at the ECC said to TheAfricanDream.net “last year we won two silvers, this year we clinched one gold, but every year for the past 11yrs years that I have participated – I always win a diamond! This is because the thousands of fans who show up to taste my food and drinks, as well as that of other participants, make the whole experience priceless for me.”

“I want to thank this year’s champions Chef Javon Cummings of Barbados who won the coveted first place ‘Golden Pineapple’ in the Judges’ Choice Award and Chef Dimitri Lilavois of Haiti for grabbing first place in the People’s Choice Award and say Africa is proud of them. I also say thanks to the organizers, especially Events DC and TCMA and other great sponsors and supporters who have continued to make this beautiful experience started 11yrs ago by Linda D. Harper the wonderful international experience it has grown to become today,” concluded Chef Otoo in his chat with TheAfricanDream.net.

Embassy of Ghana personnel at the ECC in support of the Chef were Trade attache Stella Ansah, Diaspora Affairs desk Akosua Baddoo and Angeline Addy of the embassy’s info desk. Editor of Afrikan Post newspaper George Kwasi Bright and other well-wishers from Africa and the Diaspora were present to throw their support behind the Chef.

For a full list of participating embassy chefs watch this video of the respective award winners as they receive their trophies for foods and drinks prepared in this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdK2GTCrHLs and visit www.eventsdcembassychefchallenge.com for more details about the event.

Written by Oral Ofori