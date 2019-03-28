GPRTU Blames Driving Schools For Recent Bloodbath On The Road

The Chairman of the Suhum Trotro local branch of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr. Bala Abdulai, has revealed that driving schools are the real causes of the rampant road accidents in the country.

Scores of passengers on two huge buses, one, a VVIP bus and the other, an old bus with registration numbers GT 5694 – 18 and the other GT 3916 – 17 respectively, perished in a ghastly head-on collision that happened on the Techiman-Kintampo road around 4 a.m. on Friday 22nd March, 2019 a Ampomakrom within the Pamdu Electoral Area of the Bono East region.

About 55 people were confirmed dead out of which 35 were burnt beyond recognition in the accident.

Statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service indicates that road accidents in the country continue to increase with many more people dying from road crashes.

Speaking to Hot 93.9FM on the causes of the recent rampant ghastly road accidents, Mr. Bala Abdulai attributed the blame to the driving school in the country. According to him, most of the schools do not qualify to train drivers.

"Blame the driving schools…many of the driving schools don’t have the requisite qualification…they teach in a haste...they use just two months in teaching the students how to drive which is wrong", He said on Hot 93.9FM

He continued, “Because they're trained in haste, most of the drivers who graduate from these so-called driving schools don't get the experience to drive on major roads through which they end up killing innocent passengers".

Mr. Bala Abdulai, sounding extremely disdained revealed extensively that, “Another serious thing is drunk driving. Alcoholic beverages are being sold at the lorry stations which must be stopped. It's a bad habit which must not be encouraged at all".