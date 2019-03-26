Modern Ghana logo

Europe | Mar 26, 2019

Ukraine Elections: Operation Dignity

Filip Warwick - RFI
The 2014 Ukrainian Euromaidan revolution, also known as the Revolution of Dignity, saw thousands of people take to the streets denouncing the kleptocratic government of then president Viktor Yanukovych.In this second part of a 5 part series ahead of Ukraine's presidential elections, Filip Warwick looks at the endemic issue of corruption.
