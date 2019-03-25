Eugene Arhin Is Among 'Most Influential People Of African Descent'

Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, has been recognised among the "Most Influential People of African Descent - Global top 100 under 40."

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world.

It is in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation's General Assembly.

MIPAD is also a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, its people on the continent and across the Diaspora.

Eugene Arhin's position at the Presidency comes with the responsibility of speech writing, communications packages, coordinating announcements, creating media appearances for the President, crafting communications responses, liaising with the media, amongst others.

The position is noted for its incredibly long hours and high commitment to work.

—Myjoyonline