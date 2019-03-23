Ghana’s Banking Sector Safe—Expert

Ghana's banking sector is fully safe for the introduction and marketing of financial risk management software and technologies.

Executive Vice President of Fernbach Financial Software S.A, Michael Meyer made this known in an interview with Business Guide on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Accra.

The interview was conducted on the sidelines of a event on current changes in finance, risk and latest technology as well as International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 9) and the Basel III.

The event was organized by Datacell and Fernbach and was intended to give participants, mainly drawn from the financial sector, insights on how to meet the challenges and have first hand knowledge related to a “solution out of the box” that structures, defines and manages information across organizational and technological boundaries.

According to him, from the solution provider standpoint or technology perspective, the Ghanaian banking sector was “healthy”

He said software services providers found it more safer to operate in the Ghanaian banking industry.

Meanwhile, he urged players in the financial sector to see regulatory requirements not as burdens but as means to improve their efficiency levels and be more competitive and safe and reliable to do business with.

Fernbach is a German company and its objective is to provide long-term, trusting relations with its clients through its finance and risk software.

—Daily Guide